How Joe Biden Works

Biden's 2020 Presidential Campaign
Advertisement
Biden sat out the 2016 presidential race, explaining that he was still too upset over Beau's death to give his full energy to a presidential campaign. But after Donald Trump took office, Biden became a vocal critic of Trump administration policies that actively dismantled the Obama administration's work on issues like immigration, health care and the environment. Biden later said he was also deeply disturbed by President Trump's response to the 2017 clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, sparked by a white supremacist rally [source: Biography].
As Biden edged closer to announcing a White House run in 2019, allegations emerged that he had acted inappropriately around female staffers and colleagues, including accusations that he had kissed one woman on the back of the head and sexually assaulted another woman in a Senate hallway in 1993 [source: Relman and Sheth]. Biden addressed the accusations, but came short of apologizing.
Another concern was Biden's age. If elected, Biden would enter the White House at 78 years old, making him the oldest president to hold office. And with Biden's history of aneurysms, his health was a legitimate concern. Biden's cause was probably helped by the fact that his main challenger during the primaries, Bernie Sanders, was also in his 70s and had his own significant health problems.
Despite the rocky start, Biden still led in early polls of potential challengers to President Trump, prompting the former vice president to officially announce his 2020 candidacy in April 2019 [source: Biography].
Things took an unexpected turn in September 2019 when an intelligence department whistleblower claimed that President Trump had abused his power to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate both Biden and his son, Hunter. Trump claimed that Hunter had committed fraud as a board member at Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company, and that Biden had used his influence as vice president to quash a Ukrainian investigation [source: Bruggeman and Tatum]. The Ukraine controversy ultimately led to President Trump's impeachment by the House of Representatives and ultimate acquittal by the Senate.
Biden registered poor showings in early Democratic primaries, but was still largely seen as the man to beat. In televised debates, more liberal candidates attacked his record on the 1994 crime bill and his failure to support busing to racially integrate public schools in the 1970s [source: Biography]. The turning point came when Biden won the South Carolina primary in convincing fashion, solidifying his position with Black voters, a key constituency if Democrats hoped to beat President Trump in 2020.
In short order, Biden's top Democratic rivals — Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — dropped out of the race in March and April 2020, clearing the path for Biden to become the presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee.
Last editorial update on Jul 28, 2020 05:46:12 pm.
Related Articles
More Great Links
Sources
- Bacon, Jr., Perry. "Biden stumps in Palin's shadow." Washington Post. Sept. 14, 2008. http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2008/09/13/AR2008091302456.html
- Ball, Jeffrey. "Biden's beliefs: Obama's running mate calls energy America's top issue." Wall Street Journal. Aug. 23, 2008. http://blogs.wsj.com/environmentalcapital/2008/08/23/bidens-beliefs-obamas-running-mate-calls-energy-americas-top-issue/
- Bates, Michael M. "Biden proves he's a man of his word." Oak Lawn Reporter. May 11, 2006. http://www.enterstageright.com/archive/articles/0506/0506biden.htm
- Biography. "Joe Biden" (July 28, 2020) https://www.biography.com/political-figure/joe-biden
- Broder, John M. "Biden living up to his gaffe-prone reputation." International Herald Tribune. Sept. 11, 2008. http://www.iht.com/articles/2008/09/11/america/biden.php
- Brody, David. "An emotional Joe Biden opens up to Brody File about family tragedy." Christian Broadcasting Network. Nov. 28, 2007. http://www.cbn.com/cbnnews/276788.aspx
- Brozyna, Christine. "Get to know Joe Biden." ABC News. Dec. 13, 2007. http://abcnews.go.com/WN/WhoIs/story?id=3770445&page=1
- Bruggeman, Lucien and Sophie Tatum. Fact-checking Trump's accusations against the Ukraine whistleblower and the Bidens." ABC News. Oct. 10, 2019 (July 28, 2020) https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/fact-checking-trumps-accusations-ukraine-whistleblower-bidens/story?id=66194699
- Carlson, Margaret. "Biden is also reborn." Time. Sept. 12, 1988. http://www.time.com/time/magazine/article/0,9171,968383-1,00.html
- Chaddock, Gail Russell. "Joseph Biden: a frank and abiding faith." Christian Science Monitor. Aug. 27, 2008. http://www.csmonitor.com/2007/0827/p01s07-uspo.html
- Chapman, Steve. "Joe Biden's deep (but mythical) blue-collar roots." Chicago Tribune. Aug. 31, 2008. http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/columnists/chioped0831chapmanaug31,0,7175933.column
- Chase, Randall. "Biden wages 2 campaigns at once." The Associated Press. Aug. 24, 2008. http://news.yahoo.com/s/ap/20080824/ap_on_el_pr/cvn_biden_two_campaigns
- Chicago Tribune. "Who Is Joe Biden?" Dec. 14, 2019 (July 28, 2020) https://www.chicagotribune.com/politics/elections/ct-cb-joe-biden-2020-election-bio-20191215-p53dgxc7qjgdzjzeffvyqbmali-story.html
- Cillizza, Chris. "The case against Joe Biden." Washington Post. Aug. 14, 2008. http://voices.washingtonpost.com/thefix/2008/08/the_case_against_joe_biden.html
- Cillizza, Chris. "The case for Joe Biden." Washington Post. Aug. 13, 2008. http://voices.washingtonpost.com/thefix/2008/08/the_case_for_joe_biden.html
- Corsaro, Ryan. "Professor Biden shows up for law class." CBS News. Sept. 6, 2008. http://www.cbsnews.com/blogs/2008/09/06/politics/fromtheroad/entry4422680.shtml
- Dilanian, Ken. "Biden's son a registered lobbyist since 2001." USA Today. Aug. 25, 2008.http://www.usatoday.com/news/politics/election2008/2008-08-24-Biden-son_N.htm
- Dionne, E.J., Jr. "Biden admits errors and criticizes latest report." New York Times. Sept. 22, 1987. http://query.nytimes.com/gst/fullpage.html?res=9B0DE4D91F3CF931A1575AC0A961948260&sec=&spon=&pagewanted=print
- Ferraro, Thomas. "Biden accepts nomination, hails Obama, rips McCain." Reuters. Aug. 28, 2008. http://www.reuters.com/article/politicsNews/idUSN2751309820080828?feedType=RSS&feedName=politicsNews&pageNumber=1&virtualBrandChannel=10112
- Glueck, Katie, "Who Is Joe Biden?" New York Times. July 14, 2020 (July 28, 2020) https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/us/elections/joe-biden.html
- Grieve, Tim. "Biden: Repeal the 2002 Iraq war resolution." Salon. Feb. 16, 2007. http://www.salon.com/politics/war_room/2007/02/16/biden/
- Guttman, Robert. "Biden's foreign policy credentials." Huffington Post. Jan. 8, 2007. http://www.huffingtonpost.com/robert-guttman/bidens-foreign-policy-cr_b_38144.html
- Heller, Karen. "How about VP worth quoting?" Hartford Courant. Aug. 22, 2008. http://www.courant.com/news/opinion/editorials/hc-heller0822.artaug22,0,3272484.story
- Kranish, Michael, " Joe Biden let police groups write his crime bill. Now, his agenda has changed." Washington Post. June 8, 2020 (July 28, 2020) https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/joe-biden-let-police-groups-write-his-crime-bill-now-his-agenda-has-changed/2020/06/08/82ab969e-a434-11ea-8681-7d471bf20207_story.html
- Lehrer, Eli. "Biden's one accomplishment." Weekly Standard. Sept. 15, 2008. http://www.weeklystandard.com/Content/Public/Articles/000/000/015/532zhbqc.asp?pg=1
- Ludden, Jennifer. "Biden strong on foreign policy, national security." NPR. Aug. 23, 2008. http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=93914952
- Murray, Shailagh. "Biden's son off to Iraq." Washington Post. August 20, 2008. http://voices.washingtonpost.com/thetrail/2008/08/20/bidens_son_off_to_iraq.html
- Nagourney, Adam and Zeleny, Jeff. "Obama chooses Biden as running mate." New York Times. Aug. 23, 2008. http://www.nytimes.com/2008/08/24/us/politics/24biden.html
- Obama White House. Vice President Joe Biden (July 28, 2020) https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/vp
- Relman, Eliza and Sheth, Sonam. "Here are all the times Joe Biden has been accused of acting inappropriately toward women and girls." Business Insider. May 4, 2020 (July 28, 2020) https://www.businessinsider.com/joe-biden-allegations-women-2020-campaign-2019-6
- Shafer, Jack. "What kind of plagiarist is Joe Biden. Slate. August 25, 2008. http://www.slate.com/id/2198597/
- Sheppard, Noel. "Pro-environment candidates fly to presidential debate on separate planes." NewsBusters. April 26, 2007. http://newsbusters.org/node/12346
- Strickland, Ken. "Biden Iraq plan passes." MSNBC. September 26, 2007. http://firstread.msnbc.msn.com/archive/2007/09/26/380756.aspx
- Thai, Xuan and Barrett, Ted. "Biden's description of Obama draws scrutiny." CNN. Feb. 9, 2007. http://www.cnn.com/2007/POLITICS/01/31/biden.obama/
- Winn, Pete. "Conservatives blast Biden for role in Bork and Thomas hearings." CNS. Aug. 27, 2008. http://www.cnsnews.com/public/content/article.aspx?RsrcID=34674
- Wise, Alana, "Joe Biden Outlines $2 Trillion Climate Plan." July 14, 2020 (July 28, 2020) https://www.npr.org/2020/07/14/890814007/biden-outlines-2-trillion-climate-plan