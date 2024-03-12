How Juliane Koepcke Survived the Crash of LANSA Flight 508

Juliane Koepcke was born in 1954 to German zoologists Maria Koepcke and Hans-Wilhelm Koepcke.

When she was 17 years old, she and her mother boarded LANSA Flight 508 in Lima, Peru, traveling to meet Koepcke's father at the Panguana research station in Peru. Maria and Hans-Wilhelm had founded the station together just a few years before, in 1968.

However, their journey took a devastating turn when the plane, en route to Pucallpa, Peru, was hit by a lightning strike, causing it to break apart midair.

Amid the thunderstorm, Koepcke fell about 10,000 feet (3,048 meters), still strapped into her plane seat, into the dense Amazon jungle. Later, she recalled thinking that the tops of the trees resembled heads of broccoli as she was plummeting to the Earth.

Alive and Alone

At some point, Koepcke lost consciousness during the fall but miraculously survived the impact, waking up amid the plane crash wreckage in the Peruvian jungle to discover she was the only survivor out of 92 passengers.

She suffered injuries, including a broken collarbone and deep cuts in her shoulder, although her ordeal was just beginning.