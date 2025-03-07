What Happened to Oppenheimer After World War II?

J. Robert Oppenheimer was born in New York City on April 22, 1904. Oppenheimer graduated with a chemistry degree from Harvard University and a doctorate in physics from the University of Göttingen in Germany by the age of 23.

Oppenheimer traveled around Europe between 1927 and 1936, meeting and working with some of the greatest minds in the 20th-century scientific community, including such prominent physicists as Albert Einstein, Neils Bohr, Ernest Lawrence, Edward Teller and Enrico Fermi.

In 1936, Oppenheimer began teaching at the University of California Institute of Technology, where "Oppie" and his students pushed the field of quantum physics into unknown territory.

As war broke out across Europe and the United States was being pulled into the fray, the U.S. military appointed Oppenheimer to oversee a secret project in the deserts of New Mexico that would alter the course of human history forever.