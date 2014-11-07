Culture
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Culture
  3. History
  4. History vs. Myth

10 Expressions That Came From the Ancient World

by Melanie Radzicki McManus
10

Achilles' Heel

Thetis (Achilles' mother) dipped Achilles into the river Styx to make him immortal. Unfortunately, she missed one heel. DEA/A. DAGLI ORT/Getty Images
Thetis (Achilles' mother) dipped Achilles into the river Styx to make him immortal. Unfortunately, she missed one heel. DEA/A. DAGLI ORT/Getty Images

Advertisement

When something is your "Achilles' heel," it's a fault or weakness you have, despite overall strength, that can potentially cause failure. The weakness may be physical: "He is a star quarterback, but his injury-prone throwing arm is his Achilles' heel."Or it might be emotional or mental: "She was a good writer, but her Achilles' heel was that she was a terrible speller."

This expression comes from Greek mythology, specifically a guy named Achilles. Achilles' mother dipped him in the river Styx as an infant, an act that bestowed upon him extreme strength and immortality. He became a great champion — the best Greek fighter during the Trojan War — until the fateful day when Trojan prince Paris took aim and speared him in the heel with an arrow, causing him to bleed to death. But wasn't he immortal? Make that almost. When his mother dipped him in the river as a baby, she held him by one heel, which thus wasn't bathed in the river's magical waters and became the only part of his body that was unprotected [sources: Mythagora]. Oops!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How 'Scarface' Al Capone Became the Original Gangster

Cash for Teeth: The Legend of the Tooth Fairy

How Hercules Totally Nailed His 12 Labors

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement