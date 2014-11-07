Culture
10 Expressions That Came From the Ancient World

by Melanie Radzicki McManus
By the Skin of Your Teeth

Job lies in a heap of refuse surrounded by his three &quot;comforters.&quot; SuperStock/Getty Images
This can be a bit perplexing. After all, no one has skin on their teeth. So what does it mean? It means you escaped or achieved something — death, a bad date, a top grade — by a very slim margin.

We have the Bible to thank for this phrase, and specifically the Book of Job. Job is a character who undergoes innumerable tragedies, and sighs, complains and rails against God because of this, although he never loses his faith. In Job 19:20, Job says, "I am nothing but skin and bones; I have escaped only by the skin of my teeth." He's saying he's narrowly escaped death — that he escaped death by a margin so slim, it's as thin as the skin on your teeth. No one has skin on their teeth; that's the point, and it's why it indicates such a minute amount [sources: Addis].

Author's Note: 10 Expressions that Came from the Ancient World

I always enjoy reading these types of lists — the ones that explain popular expressions or sayings — so it was a lot of fun to research and write my own!

