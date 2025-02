" " San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, is full of vibrant views © Marco Bottigelli / Getty Images

Mexico, officially known as the United Mexican States, has 32 distinct regions. Each state offers its own unique identity, from bustling major cities to serene coastal plains. The Mexico states are home to diverse landscapes, vibrant traditions and a rich history.

Let's take a closer look at these 32 areas and what makes them stand out.