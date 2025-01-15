" " The biggest city in California is home to palm trees, star-studded streets and infamously smoggy skies. LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

California, the Golden State, is synonymous with stunning beaches, innovative tech hubs and Hollywood glamour. As the most populous state in the U.S., California is home to some of the nation's largest and most influential cities.

The largest cities in California are as diverse as its landscapes, showcasing everything from coastal retreats to bustling urban centers.

From the cinematic allure of Los Angeles to the tech-driven energy of San Jose, California's major cities represent the state's cultural and economic powerhouses. Here are the 15 largest cities in California, ranked by population.