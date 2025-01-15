15 Largest Cities in California, Ranked by Population

By: Mack Hayden  |  Jan 15, 2025
The biggest city in California is home to palm trees, star-studded streets and infamously smoggy skies. LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

California, the Golden State, is synonymous with stunning beaches, innovative tech hubs and Hollywood glamour. As the most populous state in the U.S., California is home to some of the nation's largest and most influential cities.

The largest cities in California are as diverse as its landscapes, showcasing everything from coastal retreats to bustling urban centers.

From the cinematic allure of Los Angeles to the tech-driven energy of San Jose, California's major cities represent the state's cultural and economic powerhouses. Here are the 15 largest cities in California, ranked by population.

Contents
  1. Los Angeles (3,820,914)
  2. San Diego (1,388,320)
  3. San Jose (969,655)
  4. San Francisco (808,988)
  5. Fresno (545,716)
  6. Sacramento (526,384)
  7. Long Beach (449,468)
  8. Oakland (436,504)
  9. Bakersfield (413,381)
  10. Anaheim (340,512)
  11. Stockton (319,543)
  12. Riverside (318,858)
  13. Irvine (314,621)
  14. Chula Vista (274,333)

1. Los Angeles (3,820,914)

The largest city in California, Los Angeles is a global center for entertainment, arts and culture. According to the United States Census Bureau, Los Angeles County has more people living in it than the entire population of 40 different states (individually, not combined).

Home to Hollywood, iconic beaches and diverse neighborhoods, this densely populated city offers something for everyone. Its vibrant food scene and world-class museums make it a must-visit destination.

There's no shortage of places to explore in downtown Los Angeles and its surrounding neighborhoods. But there's a lot more to the Los Angeles metro area. Visit the Beach Boys Historic Landmark in Hawthorne, head to one California's last urban farming communities in Compton or hit the beach in Santa Monica.

2. San Diego (1,388,320)

Known for its year-round perfect weather and beautiful coastline, San Diego is a laid-back alternative to the hustle-and-bustle of California cities like L.A. and San Francisco.

The San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park and thriving craft beer scene draw millions of visitors annually. The city is also a hub for military and biotech industries.

3. San Jose (969,655)

As the heart of Silicon Valley, San Jose is a tech-centric city brimming with innovation. Home to major tech companies like Apple and Google, it's also known for its cultural diversity. The Tech Interactive museum and Santana Row shopping district highlight the city's modern vibe.

Take a drive up north to experience the beautiful natural landscapes of Marin County, Santa Rosa's entire downtown, and the fourth-largest (but arguably most famous) California city.

4. San Francisco (808,988)

San Francisco, famous for its Golden Gate Bridge and historic cable cars, is a city of iconic landmarks and vibrant neighborhoods. While it's not the largest city in California — or even, ironically, the largest in the San Francisco Bay Area — its dense, urban layout and old world architecture often appears to visitors as the West Coast's answer to Manhattan.

From Chinatown to Fisherman's Wharf, the city offers endless cultural and culinary experiences. Despite its small size, it's a global financial and tech hub.

5. Fresno (545,716)

Located in the heart of the San Joaquin Valley, Fresno is an agricultural powerhouse and gateway to Yosemite National Park. The city's cultural attractions, like the Fresno Chaffee Zoo and Tower District, showcase its dynamic and growing community.

6. Sacramento (526,384)

As California's capital, Sacramento blends rich history with modern urban living. Known for its Gold Rush roots, the city features landmarks like Old Sacramento and the State Capitol. Its farm-to-fork dining scene has made it a foodie's paradise.

7. Long Beach (449,468)

A coastal gem, Long Beach is known for its waterfront attractions, including the Queen Mary and the Aquarium of the Pacific. Its vibrant downtown area and eclectic art scene add to its appeal. The Port of Long Beach is also one of the busiest in the world.

8. Oakland (436,504)

Oakland, across the bay from San Francisco, is a diverse city with a rich cultural and artistic heritage. Its thriving food scene and landmarks like Lake Merritt make it a dynamic place to explore. The city is also known for its dedication to social and environmental activism.

9. Bakersfield (413,381)

Bakersfield is a key city in California's Central Valley, known for its oil production and agricultural contributions. It's also the birthplace of the Bakersfield Sound, a unique style of country music. Nearby, the Kern River and Sequoia National Forest offer outdoor adventures.

10. Anaheim (340,512)

Famous as the home of Disneyland Resort, Anaheim is a city filled with family-friendly attractions. Beyond the theme parks, the city boasts a growing culinary scene and major sports venues like Angel Stadium. It's a top tourist destination in Southern California.

11. Stockton (319,543)

Located in the Central Valley, Stockton is a bustling port city with a vibrant arts and cultural scene. The Haggin Museum and waterfront events draw residents and visitors alike. Stockton's agricultural roots remain a vital part of its economy.

12. Riverside (318,858)

Riverside, the birthplace of California’s citrus industry, is steeped in history and charm. The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa — one of two historic landmark hotels in the state — and the Riverside Art Museum highlight its cultural heritage.

It's also a gateway to the Inland Empire's outdoor recreation areas. Looking for more shopping? Head west to the nearby city of Ontario to check out the region's largest shopping mall.

13. Irvine (314,621)

Irvine is a master-planned city known for its safety, green spaces and top-rated schools. As a hub for tech companies and innovation, it's a magnet for young professionals. Its many parks and trails make it one of the most livable cities in California.

14. Santa Ana (310,539)

Santa Ana, in Orange County, is known for its historic downtown and family-friendly attractions like the Bowers Museum. The city's diverse community is reflected in its vibrant dining and cultural offerings. Its proximity to Disneyland adds to its appeal.

If you head just a bit further west, you can check out Huntington Beach, colloquially known as Surf City USA. This Orange County coastal city has plenty of charm and gorgeous ocean views to keep you occupied for days.

15. Chula Vista (274,333)

Located just south of San Diego, Chula Vista is a thriving city with a strong sense of community. Its bayfront redevelopment and popular attractions like the Living Coast Discovery Center make it a hidden gem. The city's cultural festivals and events reflect its diverse population.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

