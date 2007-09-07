Culture
Postwar Europe and Japan: October 1945-September 1951

by the editors of Legacy Publishers

World War II Timeline: June 14, 1947-June 25, 1948

The rebuilding of Europe after World War II was the focus of the Marshall plan, signed into law by U.S. President Truman in 1948. Here is a timeline detailing postwar efforts in 1947 and 1948.

June 14, 1947: The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum opens its first permanent exhibition on the seventh anniversary of the arrival of the Nazi camp's first prisoners.

July 1947: In an article printed in the journal Foreign Affairs, senior U.S. State Department official George Kennan (under the alias "X") expresses his theory about containing Soviet Union expansion. This policy of containment will become the basis of the Truman Administration's foreign policy.

July 18, 1947: In an effort to stem the tide of Jewish nationalism in Britain's Palestinian mandate, the British navy sends the ship President Warfield and its 4,500 Jewish refugee passengers back to Germany.

November 29, 1947: UN Resolution 181, the partition plan for Palestine, is approved by the General Assembly. The Arab states thereupon invade the new Jewish state.

April 3, 1948: The Marshall Plan, which ultimately will provide more than $13 billion (U.S.) for the reconstruction of war-torn Europe, is signed into law by President Truman.

May 14, 1948: Britain's mandate to govern Palestine expires. Palestine is divided into the State of Israel and an Arab state. The Jewish National Council proclaims the independent State of Israel.

May 15, 1948: Egyptian, Syrian, and Jordanian forces invade the one-day-old State of Israel. Israel resists, and will soon go on the offensive.

June 25, 1948: President Truman signs the Displaced Persons Act, which will allow more than 200,000 European refugees to settle in the United States.

The following headlines summarize additional major events in World War II's aftermath.

British issue White Paper in response to Palestine uprising: Jewish relations with Britain remained strong prior to the start of World War II, when the Jewish population in Palestine approached 400,000. The Arabs resented this immigration, and an uprising broke out throughout Palestine. To ensure that the Arabs did not side with the Axis nations, the British issued the White Paper of 1939, which limited the number of Jews who could immigrate to Palestine to 15,000 per year. This marked a death sentence for many European Jews attempting to escape the Holocaust. The White Paper was rescinded when the State of Israel was established in May 1948.

Jewish nationalist group bombs King David Hotel in Jerusalem: Driven to desperation by British stonewalling on the issue of a Jewish state, Jewish nationalist groups in Palestine campaigned to evict the British and establish the nation of Israel. On July 22, 1946, the Irgun Tseva'i Le'ummi (National Military Organization), founded by dissident Hagana members, blew up Jerusalem's King David Hotel, the headquarters of the British government and military in Palestine. Seventy-six Jews, Arabs, and British were killed, and dozens of people were injured. The Irgun subsequently claimed that sufficient warning to evacuate had been given; the British denied this. Regardless, the bombing hardened British resolve to block a Jewish state.

Life returns in Hiroshima after the atomic bomb: In 1946, Hiroshima takes the first struggling steps toward rebirth. Bomb survivors first built huts from scavenged materials. Three months later, with aid from the occupation government, construction began on wooden barracks to house the thousands of people returning to the city. Electricity, transportation, and other functions were gradually restored. Despite rumors that nothing would grow in Hiroshima for 75 years, gardens provided food with no immediate ill effects. Moreover, the health impact of lingering radiation proved less severe than many had feared.

A timeline of post-World War II events for 1948-1950 includes the establishment of NATO and the end of the Nuremberg trials. See the next section for details on these and other events.

For more timelines and information on World War II events, see:

Far East War Crimes Trials

The prosecution needed 192 days to present its case, and the defense lasted 225 days. More than 400 witnesses were involved in the trial. Chief prosecutor Joseph Keenan (an American) exhorted the judges to give the "sternest punishment known to law" to the 25 defendants still eligible for sentencing. He repeatedly urged that the verdict should deter future war, which the Allies considered a fundamental symbolic purpose of the trial. The defense argued that the war was based not on aggressive conspiracy, but on self-defense.

Judge William Webb (of Australia) announced the jurists' majority opinion in November 1948. All defendants were found guilty. Former prime minister Tojo Hideki, former foreign minister/prime minister Hirota Koki, and five generals were sentenced to death by hanging. Of the other 18 defendants, 16 received life imprisonment, one 20 years, and another seven years.

The judgment stated that the Japanese government had secretly ordered or willfully permitted atrocities in every theater of the war. All seven condemned to death were found guilty of conventional war crimes. They were executed on December 23, 1948, in Tokyo. Elsewhere in the East, thousands more Japanese were tried for conventional war crimes.

