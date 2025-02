One of the most infamous haunted sites in Chicago is the Iroquois Theatre, the site of a devastating 1903 fire that claimed the lives of around 600 people. The tragedy occurred during the theatre's inaugural performance, when a blaze broke out and many of the fire doors were found to be locked, trapping the patrons inside. The alley behind the theatre, now known as Couch Place or "Death Alley," served as a temporary morgue in the aftermath, and it's said that the cries of the victims can still be heard there today. The disaster led to a series of fire safety reforms that are still visible in the city's architecture, but the ghosts of those lost seem to linger on.

