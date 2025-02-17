Chicago’s Most Haunted Hotels: The Truth Behind the Hauntings

Towering over Michigan Avenue, the Congress Plaza Hotel stands as one of Chicago's most iconic and haunted landmarks. Constructed in 1893 to accommodate the influx of visitors during the World's Fair, this grand hotel has borne witness to a tapestry of harrowing events over the decades.

The Ghostly Presence of Al Capone

The notorious gangster Al Capone is said to have used the Congress Plaza Hotel as a headquarters, and his restless spirit is believed to linger within its walls. Guests have reported sightings of Capone's shadowy figure roaming the hallways, particularly on the 8th floor, where his former suite was located.

The Mischievous Peg Leg Johnny

Another legendary figure haunting the Congress Plaza is the enigmatic "Peg Leg Johnny." Little is known about this mischievous ghost, but tales describe his penchant for turning lights and electronics on and off, creating a playful yet unsettling atmosphere for unsuspecting guests.

The Tragic Tale of the Mother and Her Children

One of the most chilling stories associated with the Congress Plaza Hotel involves the tragic fate of a mother and her two children. According to legend, a distraught immigrant woman, overwhelmed by her circumstances, threw her children from a 12th-story window before taking her own life. The boy's ghost is said to linger, rearranging furniture and causing other minor disturbances.

The Sinister Presence of H.H. Holmes

The Congress Plaza Hotel's haunted legacy extends beyond its ghostly residents, as it is also linked to the notorious serial killer H.H. Holmes. Known as America's first serial killer, Holmes is believed to have loitered in the hotel lobby, searching for potential victims during the 1893 World's Fair.