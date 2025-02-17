Chicago’s Most Haunted Hotels: The Truth Behind the Hauntings

By: HowStuffWorks  |  Feb 17, 2025
haunted hotels in chicago
The Palmer House hosts spirits from the Great Chicago Fire era, with guests reporting flickering lights and phantom footsteps. mikroman6 / Getty Images

Chicago, a city steeped in rich history and captivating narratives, is home to a collection of historic hotels that harbor secrets of the supernatural. From the eerie whispers of bygone eras to the unsettling sightings of ethereal figures, these iconic establishments have become the stuff of urban legend, drawing in curious visitors and paranormal enthusiasts alike. Delve into the chilling pasts of these haunted havens and uncover the captivating tales that have made them infamous across the Midwest.

Advertisement

Contents
  1. The Haunted Halls of the Congress Plaza Hotel
  2. The Haunting of the Drake Hotel
  3. The Haunted Histories of Other Chicago Hotels
  4. Embracing the Paranormal at Chicago's Haunted Hotels
  5. Conclusion: Embracing the Haunted Allure of Chicago's Historic Hotels

The Haunted Halls of the Congress Plaza Hotel

Towering over Michigan Avenue, the Congress Plaza Hotel stands as one of Chicago's most iconic and haunted landmarks. Constructed in 1893 to accommodate the influx of visitors during the World's Fair, this grand hotel has borne witness to a tapestry of harrowing events over the decades.

The Ghostly Presence of Al Capone

The notorious gangster Al Capone is said to have used the Congress Plaza Hotel as a headquarters, and his restless spirit is believed to linger within its walls. Guests have reported sightings of Capone's shadowy figure roaming the hallways, particularly on the 8th floor, where his former suite was located.

Advertisement

The Mischievous Peg Leg Johnny

Another legendary figure haunting the Congress Plaza is the enigmatic "Peg Leg Johnny." Little is known about this mischievous ghost, but tales describe his penchant for turning lights and electronics on and off, creating a playful yet unsettling atmosphere for unsuspecting guests.

The Tragic Tale of the Mother and Her Children

One of the most chilling stories associated with the Congress Plaza Hotel involves the tragic fate of a mother and her two children. According to legend, a distraught immigrant woman, overwhelmed by her circumstances, threw her children from a 12th-story window before taking her own life. The boy's ghost is said to linger, rearranging furniture and causing other minor disturbances.

The Sinister Presence of H.H. Holmes

The Congress Plaza Hotel's haunted legacy extends beyond its ghostly residents, as it is also linked to the notorious serial killer H.H. Holmes. Known as America's first serial killer, Holmes is believed to have loitered in the hotel lobby, searching for potential victims during the 1893 World's Fair.

Advertisement

The Haunting of the Drake Hotel

While the Congress Plaza Hotel may reign supreme in Chicago's haunted hotel hierarchy, the nearby Drake Hotel also boasts its fair share of paranormal activity.

The Lady in Red

The most famous specter to haunt the Drake is the "Lady in Red," whose tragic tale unfolded on New Year's Eve in 1920. According to legend, the woman, dressed in a crimson gown, discovered her lover (or husband) with another woman during a lavish gala, leading her to take her own life by jumping from a 10th-floor window.

Advertisement

The Unsolved Murder of Adele Born Williams

Another ghostly presence at the Drake is the "Woman in Black," who is said to have murdered socialite Adele Born Williams in 1944. Williams was a guest at the hotel, and upon entering her room, she encountered the Woman in Black, who pulled a gun from her purse and shot Williams to death.

The Grieving Franks Family

Perhaps the most poignant ghosts to haunt the Drake are those of the parents of Bobby Franks, a young boy who was kidnapped and murdered by his cousin Richard Loeb and his accomplice Nathan Leopold in 1924. The Franks family, devastated by the tragedy, moved to the Drake Hotel to avoid the prying eyes of the public and are believed to still roam the halls, forever mourning the loss of their son.

Advertisement

The Haunted Histories of Other Chicago Hotels

While the Congress Plaza and Drake Hotels stand out as the most renowned haunted havens in Chicago, the city's rich history has gifted it with a plethora of other spooky lodgings.

The Ruebel Hotel in Grafton

Nestled in the town of Grafton, Illinois, the Ruebel Hotel is said to be haunted by the spirit of a young girl named Abigail, who is believed to have lived in the hotel during the late 1800s.

Advertisement

The Cursed Capital Hotel in Colchester

The Capital Hotel in Colchester, Illinois, built in the late 1800s, is haunted by the ghost of its original owner, Darius Hicks, who took his own life in 1908.

The Haunted DeSoto House in Galena

The DeSoto House in Galena, Illinois, one of the state's oldest operating hotels, is rumored to be home to the lingering voices and ghostly sightings of its past guests, including the likes of Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant.

The Tote-Haunted Rose Hotel in Elizabethtown

The Rose Hotel in Elizabethtown, Illinois, now operating as a bed and breakfast, is said to be haunted by the spirit of a former servant named Tote, whose presence has been captured in photographs.

Advertisement

Embracing the Paranormal at Chicago's Haunted Hotels

As the Windy City's haunted hotel legacy continues to captivate the public's imagination, many of these historic establishments have embraced their supernatural reputations, offering guests the opportunity to experience the paranormal firsthand.

The Haunted Halloween Ball at the Congress Plaza Hotel

The Congress Plaza Hotel hosts an annual "Haunted Halloween Ball," which promises to combine the exclusivity of a luxury hotel gala with the terror and chills of a haunted house experience.

Advertisement

The Masquerade Ball at the Drake Hotel

The Drake Hotel's "Masquerade Ball: A Nightmare on Walton Street" event takes place in the stunning Palm Court, inviting guests to don their finest masks and attire for a night of history, mystery, and paranormal enchantment.

Paranormal Investigations and Ghost Tours

For the truly intrepid, numerous ghost tour companies offer guided explorations of Chicago's most haunted hotels, allowing visitors to delve into the chilling histories and potentially encounter the lingering spirits that have made these iconic establishments their eternal homes.

Advertisement

Conclusion: Embracing the Haunted Allure of Chicago's Historic Hotels

Chicago's haunted hotel landscape is a tapestry of captivating tales, each woven with the threads of tragedy, intrigue, and the supernatural. From the infamous gangsters and serial killers to the restless souls of the departed, these historic lodgings have become a magnet for those seeking to uncover the city's darkest secrets.

As the Windy City continues to embrace its haunted heritage, the allure of these haunted hotels only grows stronger, drawing in curious visitors from near and far. Whether you're a seasoned paranormal enthusiast or simply seeking a thrilling brush with the unknown, a stay at one of Chicago's haunted hotels promises an unforgettable experience that will leave an indelible mark on your memory.

Advertisement

So, the next time you find yourself in the Windy City, consider venturing beyond the well-trodden tourist paths and delve into the chilling histories that lurk within the walls of these iconic, haunted havens. Who knows what ghostly encounters may await?

This article was created using Ai technology.

Advertisement

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...