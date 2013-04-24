" " Buckner posing on July 23, 1985, before that fateful day in the 1986 Series. © Bettmann/CORBIS

Advertisement

In the world of sports, no scapegoat is as infamous as Bill Buckner, the Boston Red Sox first baseman who booted a routine ground ball that cost the Red Sox their first title since 1918. Truthfully, it wasn't all Buckner's fault. Red Sox manager John McNamara should have benched Buckner, who was hobbled by injuries, late in the game as he had done previously. Moreover, Red Sox pitcher Bob Stanley should have shouldered most of the blame.

During Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, the Sox were leading the New York Mets three games to two. The game at New York's Shea Stadium went into extra innings. By the bottom of the 10th, the Mets were toast. The Sox were up 5 to 3 with two outs and no one on base. Then things unraveled horribly for the Red Sox. Three consecutive Met singles narrowed the gap to 5 to 4. With runners on first and third, Stanley came into the game to pitch to Mookie Wilson. Stanley pitched a wild one, allowing the tying run to score. Wilson later bounded a dribbler to Buckner. The ball went under Buckner's injury-riddled legs, allowing the winning run to score. The Mets won the game, and ultimately the Series [sources: Time, Barra].

Author's Note: 10 Scapegoats Still in the Crosshairs

Like everyone else, I play the blame game. When I hit the golf ball into the water, I blame the golfing gods. Most of the time I blame myself, but never the devil, and sometimes God. As for Pandora, I have a cat named Pandora, and for 14 years, I've never blamed her for anything.

Related Articles

Sources

Barra, Allen. "Exonerating Bill Buckner." Salon. Oct. 25, 2011. (April 14, 2013) http://www.salon.com/2011/10/25/exonerating_bill_buckner/

Bedard, Paul. "Pew: Public Perception of Media Bias Hits Historic High." U.S. News & World Report. Sept. 22, 2011. (April 14, 2013). http://www.usnews.com/news/washington-whispers/articles/2011/09/22/pew-public-perception-of-media-bias-hits-historic-high

Campbell, Charlie. "The Blame Game: 11 Scapegoats in History." Huffington Post. Feb. 15, 2012. (April 12, 2013) http://www.huffingtonpost.com/charlie-campbell/historical-scapegoats_b_1258511.html

Dye, Lee. "Are You Angry With God?" ABC News. Jan. 6, 2011. (April 14, 2013) http://abcnews.go.com/Technology/angry-god-thirds-americans-blame-god-problems-survey/story?id=12540557

Encyclopaedia Britannica. "Azazel." (April 12, 2013) http://www.britannica.com/EBchecked/topic/46745/Azazel

Encyclopaedia Britannica. "Scapegoat." (April 12, 2013.) http://www.britannica.com/EBchecked/topic/526601/scapegoat

Henry, William A., III. "The Appalling Saga of Patient Zero." Time magazine. June 24, 2001. (April 14, 2013). http://www.time.com/time/magazine/article/0,9171,145257,00.html

Hudson, Christopher. "The ice pick man cometh." Daily Mail. July 24, 2009. (April 14, 2013). http://www.dailymail.co.uk/home/books/article-1201670/The-ice-pick-man-cometh-STALIN-S-NEMESIS-BY-BERTRAND-PATENAUDE.html

Huffington Post. "Paul McCartney Says Yoko Ono Wasn't Responsible for Breaking Up the Beatles." Oct. 28, 2012. (April 14, 2013) http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/10/28/paul-mccartney-yoko-ono-beatles-breakup_n_2034160.html

McNamee, Gregory. "Mrs. O'Leary's Cow: Not Guilty?" Encyclopaedia Britannica Blog. Oct. 8, 2008. (April 14, 2013) http://www.britannica.com/blogs/2008/10/mrs-olearys-cow-not-guilty/

National Gallery of Art. "Greco-Roman Origin Myths: Pandora." (April 12, 2013) http://www.nga.gov/education/classroom/origin_myths/art_pandora.shtm

The Jewish Agency for Israel. "Dreyfus, Alfred (1859-1935). (April 12, 2013) http://www.jewishagency.org/JewishAgency/English/Jewish+Education/Compelling+Content/Eye+on+Israel/Gallery+of+People+(Biographies)/Dreyfus+Alfred.htm

Time. "Bill Buckner's Error." Oct. 21, 2008. (April, 14, 2013) http://keepingscore.blogs.time.com/2008/10/21/top-10-world-series-moments/slide/bill-buckners-error/

Turner, Dale. "Satan an easy scapegoat for shortcomings." The Seattle Times. July 29, 2000. (April 14, 2013) http://community.seattletimes.nwsource.com/archive/?date=20000729&slug=4034163