22 Famous Leaders Who Changed History Forever

No list of the most famous world leaders list would be complete without traveling back to the Middle Ages and beyond to discuss some of the most influential movers and shakers of all time.
1. Julius Caesar
Julius Caesar was one of the great leaders on the battlefield during the Gaelic Wars. However, his leadership skills were overshadowed by his personal ambition as he dissolved the first Triumvirate of the Roman Republic during a civil war and acquired supreme power in the Eternal City.
2. Augustus Caesar
There would be no Roman Empire without the work and accomplishments of the first Roman Emperor, Augustus. Although he isn't as much of a household name as his adoptive father, Julius, Augustus was a progressive leader who restored peace with Pax-Romana following the chaos after Julius' assassination.
3. Alexander the Great
With so many exceptional leaders in history, it's nearly impossible to pinpoint an individual who stands above the rest. However, Alexander the Great of Macedonia has a reasonable claim for the top position since few people have risen to such great heights in such a short lifetime.
Alexander carried the weight of the world at an early age when his mother claimed he was the son of Zeus, destined to join the ranks of other Greek heroes like Achilles and Perseus. He was able to forge this path since his biological father, Phillip II, equipped him with the most dangerous standing army.
Alexander's unwavering commitment to his heroic narrative sent him on a crash course to making the humble Macedonia the ultimate world power and becoming one of the greatest leaders in history through passion and military prowess.
4. Cleopatra
If there had been a massive survey on the most famous world leaders during the time of the Roman Empire, Cleopatra would rank near the top, based on her many fans in the ancient global community.
The last Ptolemaic ruler of ancient Egypt was a master statesperson who drastically improved trade and solidified sovereign control of her kingdom through personal relationships and strategic political alliances with Rome and other Mediterranean powers.
Although she is remembered in pop culture as a beautiful seductress, that concept is largely Roman propaganda meant to downplay her political mastery and humanitarian achievements that place her in the same conversation as Abraham Lincoln or Martin Luther King Jr.
5. Charlemagne
Some consider Charlemagne to be a great leader for his sound rule and advancement of the Frankish kingdom. The warrior poet became an immortal idol for most famous world leaders to follow during his reign as the first Holy Roman Emperor.
6. Joan of Arc
Although there were several famous leaders that appeared across Western Europe during the Hundred Years War, there are few that captured the imagination as well as Joan of Arc.
This inspirational leader is said to have been called into action by visions from God, and her unwavering commitment to her country and eventual martyrdom continues to fuel narratives all these centuries later.
7. Queen Victoria
Even great leaders risk short-lived reigns as there is always opposition who wishes to sit on the throne. Few monarchs can boast the longevity of Queen Victoria, who survived eight assassination attempts as she oversaw the British Empire during one of the most important ages of industrial expansion in the 19th century.