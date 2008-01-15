How McCarthyism Worked

The 1995 release of the Venona intercepts caused some to view McCarthy's legacy differently. Maybe he had, in fact, been a crusader against communism in a country that wasn't taking a tough enough approach. But most remember him as violating the civil liberties of too many innocent people — and even some guilty people. He is still generally considered a reckless bully who used whatever means necessary to obtain the information he wanted. His actions certainly cost some of the accused their careers and livelihoods.

If nothing else, historians hope that others will learn from McCarthy's mistakes. When the Senate hearing transcripts were released in 1995, Senator Susan Collins said, "We hope that the excesses of McCarthyism will serve as a cautionary tale for future generations" [source: Frommer]. Only time will tell if that will be the case.

Is McCarthyism Alive and Well? McCarthyism left an indelible imprint on the American psyche. Many political buffs are constantly on the lookout for cases of it. Usually, they include violation of civil liberties and suspected political highhandedness. Some headlines include: Anti-Bush Protesters Prosecuted for "Unauthorized Display of Sign"

­VA Police Delete Photographs Taken by Muslim-American Journalism Student

Muslim-American Detained at Border for Fifth Time

Iraq Vet Faces Penalty for Protesting War Whether or not any of these, and other stories, constitute true McCarthyism is a matter of opinion. However, with such a storied history of abuse of authorty by high-level officials, many believe it can't hurt to keep tabs on those in power­.

