Organizing the Countries of the World by Continent

From the romantic streets of Paris to the historical ruins of Rome, Europe has been the birthplace of countless historical movements, such as the Renaissance, the Enlightenment and the Industrial Revolution, which shaped the modern world as we know it.
Europe's cultural diversity is equally impressive, with over 200 languages spoken and many culinary delights ranging from Italian pasta to German sausages to French wine and everything in between.
Its landscape ranges from the Arctic Circle to the Mediterranean, featuring a variety of climates and natural beauty. With 47 countries packed into a relatively small area, Europe is like a treasure chest that keeps on giving.
- Albania
- Andorra
- Armenia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czechia (formerly the Czech Republic)
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Kingdom of the Netherlands
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Republic of Moldova
- Romania
- Russian Federation
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Türkiye (formerly Turkey)*
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
Note that Kosovo only has limited recognition in the UN, and Vatican City is considered an observer state.
*According to the UN website, "Türkiye participates fully in both the Group of Western European and other States and the Group of Asia-Pacific States, but for electoral purposes is considered a member of the Group of Western European and other States only."