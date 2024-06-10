Organizing the Countries of the World by Continent

" " Naming all the countries on the planet can be a challenge when multiple governments lay claim to the same land area, so for the sake of clarity in this article, we've deferred to the 195 countries that the United Nations recognizes. Lusky / Getty Images

With the addition of South Sudan as the 195th sovereign nation in 2011, the world witnessed another chapter in its ever-expanding story.

Each country contains its own narrative, whether it's the vast expanses of Russia — where the landscape shifts from icy tundra to dense forests — or the compact confines of Vatican City, where history echoes through its ancient walls.

Advertisement

Let's explore the different countries of the world and the continents they belong to.