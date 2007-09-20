11 Highlights of 1907

The first electric washing machine was released in 1907. 2008 HowStuffWorks

In 1907, Americans had a life expectancy of just 45.6 year­s for men and 49.9 for women. Even worse, this was the year that typhoid, an abdomi­nal disease spread through water and food supplies, ravaged the nation.

­But alas! Public health officials disc­overed that 47 people stricken with the disease were all from families that employed a cook named Mary. With "Typhoid Mary" safely quarantined, these were the highlights of that year.

