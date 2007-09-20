Culture
Please enter terms to search for.
START COUNTDOWNNEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Culture
  3. History
  4. North America
  5. American History
  6. Early 1900s

11 Highlights of 1907

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
The first electric washing machine was released in 1907.
The first electric washing machine was released in 1907.
2008 HowStuffWorks

In 1907, Americans had a life expectancy of just 45.6 year­s for men and 49.9 for women. Even worse, this was the year that typhoid, an abdomi­nal disease spread through water and food supplies, ravaged the nation.

­But alas! Public health officials disc­overed that 47 people stricken with the disease were all from families that employed a cook named Mary. With "Typhoid Mary" safely quarantined, these were the highlights of that year.

Advertisement

Read about more surprising highlights from 1907 on the next page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Up Next

Top 5 Marie Antoinette Scandals

10 Medieval Torture Devices

10 Historical Misconceptions

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement