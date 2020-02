­Scholars agree that Eve didn't eat an apple in the Garden of Eden -- it was more likely a fig or grapes. 2008 HowStuffWorks

Don't belie­ve everything you read in the history books. Many events that for centuries have been pa­ssed do­wn as true have eventually been proven false. Some­ were originally based on fact, but all became twisted and em­bellished as they were told and retold like a game of telephone.

None of the following really happened. Trust us... would we lie to you?

Advertisement

Check out the next page to start learning about some historical misconceptions.

­