Imagine the 1600s: The British government, along with other European powers, saw the American continent as a land of endless opportunity.

The New World was ripe for exploration, trade and settlement. Companies like the Virginia Company and the Plymouth Company set sail with high hopes and even higher stakes.

The first permanent English settlement was established in Jamestown, Virginia, in 1607, near the James River. Settlers arrived aboard three ships — the Susan Constant, the Godspeed and the Discovery — seeking wealth and a fresh start.

Unfortunately, they faced harsh realities, including disease, starvation and tense relations with Native Americans. Yet, the colony survived, paving the way for other colonies to flourish.