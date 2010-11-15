10 Big Cases of Revenge

Prison isn't a safe place for a child murderer, especially if it's the same one the victim's cousin is housed. John Foxx/Stockbyte/ Thinkstock

In 2006, Indiana man Anthony Stockelman was charged with molesting and murdering 10-year-old Katie Collman. It was a fairly airtight case for prosecutors: Red carpet fibers that matched those found in Stockelman's mother's house were found on the scene, his DNA was found on the body and on a cigarette butt nearby. If that wasn't enough, an eyewitness saw Collman riding in Stockelman's pickup truck. He pled guilty to avoid the death penalty. The court accepted and sentenced the man to life in prison.

Locals watching the case found Stockelman too at ease in prison for their comfort in early interviews. This would soon change: He'd been transferred to Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, where prison officials hadn't realized Katie Collman's cousin was also serving time [source: Zambroski]. Several months after his intake, Stockelman turned up in the prison with a fresh, amateur tattoo applied to his forehead. It read, "Katie's Revenge." Officials looked into the incident, believing that fellow inmates had forcibly applied the permanent tattoo to Stockelman's forehead.