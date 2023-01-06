Why Not All Insurrections in the U.S. Are the Same

" " For enslaved people like these photographed on the plantation of Dr. William F. Gaines, Hanover County, Virginia, just before the Civil War, insurrection was one of the only paths they had to freedom. Library of Congress

For most Americans, Jan. 6 was once an ordinary, ho-hum day.

That changed in 2021 when millions of television viewers watched thousands of Trump supporters assault the U.S. Capitol in their violent attempt to stop Joe Biden's presidential victory.

Legislators fled for their lives as the mob shattered windows and vandalized congressional offices.

While those images and subsequent congressional investigation and report are part of the collective memory, a debate still rages over what exactly to call what happened that day. Was it a rally comprising American patriots or, as many Republicans refer to the day's events, "legitimate political discourse"?

Or was it an insurrection, as most observers have called the Jan. 6 attack?