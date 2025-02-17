Haunted Places in California: Ghost Sightings and Creepy Histories

" " Formerly a notorious prison, many claim to hear phantom whispers and see ghostly figures in the old cell blocks. Tim McManus - www.noevalleyphoto / Getty Images

California, the land of sun, surf, and celebrity, is also home to a rich tapestry of supernatural tales that have captivated the imaginations of thrill-seekers and ghost enthusiasts alike. From the foggy cliffs of the Northern Coast to the sun-drenched valleys of the South, this Golden State harbors a dark and eerie underbelly, where the spirits of the past linger, eager to share their stories with the brave and the curious. In this comprehensive guide, we'll delve into the most haunted locations across California, uncovering the chilling histories and unexplained phenomena that have made these sites notorious among paranormal investigators and curious travelers.