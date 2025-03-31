Did They Find Amelia Earhart's Plane in 2024?

Amelia's plane, a Lockheed Electra 10E Special, was specially outfitted for her fateful attempt at circumnavigation of the globe.

She and her navigator, Fred Noonan, began their journey in Oakland, California, stopping first in Miami before publicly announcing the trip (an earlier attempt had been scrapped due to technical difficulties).

Advertisement

After completing most of the journey, they disappeared over the central Pacific Ocean on July 2, 1937. While their approximate location can be deduced from their planned flight path, the exact circumstances of Amelia Earhart's journey's end remain a mystery.

Despite extensive search efforts at the time, no confirmed wreckage of her aircraft was ever found. Over the years, the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum and numerous researchers have worked to piece together clues to uncover what really happened to one of the world’s most famous pilots.