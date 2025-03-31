Did They Find Amelia Earhart's Plane in 2024?

Amelia Earhart set numerous records before vanishing in 1937 during an attempt to circumnavigate the globe. Her disappearance remains one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of aviation, sparking decades of research and speculation about what really happened to her and her navigator, Fred Noonan.
In 2024, excitement buzzed when a sonar image from Deep Sea Vision appeared to show a possible aircraft on the ocean floor. Many people were eager to know: After more than 80 years, did they find Amelia Earhart's plane?
