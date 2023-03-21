A Wisconsin Woman Led a German Resistance That Enraged Hitler

At the close of WWII, as Allied investigators tracked down Nazi war criminals, they learned about the fate of members of the so-called "Red Orchestra." Investigators were repeatedly told by captured Nazis that Mildred and her conspirators were Stalin spies.

Mildred, Arvid and other members of the Circle had indeed shared intelligence with the Soviet Union, but Mildred and Arvid had also done the same for the Americans. Nevertheless, they were branded as communists, not freedom fighters who bravely resisted Hitler within Germany.

"Mildred's oldest sister ordered everyone in the family to burn her letters after she was executed," says Donner. "She was concerned that the whole family would be tainted by their 'radical' sister."

It wasn't until 1998 that the U.S. Congress passed the Nazi War Crimes Disclosure Act, which declassified reams of top-secret documents dating to WWII. Donner discovered a long-lost correspondence between an American intelligence officer and his superior upon learning that Mildred had been executed.

"The officer basically said, 'This is an American hero and we should honor her. Also, this looks like a war crimes case and we should pursue it,'" Donner says. "But his superior wrote back and said that Mildred's execution was justified and to bury the case. That's why we didn't hear about this for over 50 years."

Donner herself only learned about her heroic great-great-aunt as a teenager, when Donner's grandmother handed her a bundle of Mildred's surviving letters and urged her to tell Mildred's story one day. Since Donner published "All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days" in 2021 (the title comes from a Goethe poem, one of the last things that Mildred translated in prison), she's frequently asked if Mildred and Arvid gave their lives in vain.

"My answer is always no," says Donner. "Yes, it's a tragedy that Mildred and others lost their lives, but they teach us about the importance of having the courage of your convictions and fighting for what you believe in, even if it's an unpopular position."

In recognition of Mildred's bravery and sacrifice, there is a school named after her in Milwaukee. In Berlin, a school and a street also bear her name.

Now That's Cool While researching her book, Donner tracked down 89-year-old Don Heath, who had been Mildred's secret courier in Berlin between the ages of 11 and 13. Heath handed over a trove of wartime documents, letters and diaries, and sat down with Donner for a lengthy interview, after which he said, "Rebecca, now I can die." Heath died a month later. The book is dedicated "For Mildred and Don."