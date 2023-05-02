8 Pieces of Royal Regalia You'll See at King Charles' Coronation

" " The coronation spoon and Ampulla are two of the oldest pieces that will be on display during the coronation. Royal Collection Trust/©His Majesty King Charles III 2023

The single oldest object on display during the coronation will be the silver-gilt spoon used to anoint both King Charles III and Camilla, queen consort, with oil, a tradition dating back to Old Testament times. The coronation spoon was crafted by royal goldsmiths in the 12th century.

The spoon is so much older than the rest of the Coronation Regalia because it was the only object to survive the English Civil Wars, when anti-monarchy revolutionaries led by Oliver Cromwell melted down the priceless objects to make coins. A loyalist held on to the spoon and returned it to King Charles II when the monarchy was restored.

The holy oil used in Charles III's ceremony was pressed from olives gathered on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, and was consecrated at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for the occasion. The oil will be poured from a golden Ampulla or flask shaped like an eagle. The actual anointing will not be broadcast on television in keeping with tradition regarding the sacredness of the act.