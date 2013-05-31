10 of History's Most Notorious Traitors

" " When basketball star LeBron James played in Cleveland the first time after his defection to the Miami Heat, Cavaliers fans let him know how they really felt about him. When he eventually returned to the Cavs, all was forgiven. © Damon Higgins/ZUMA Press/Corbis

When basketball player LeBron James called a 2010 press conference to announce he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat, history came to life -- in the form of a long-held insult.

After making the surprise announcement that he would leave his hometown team, LeBron was likened to Benedict Arnold. In a move history buffs immediately understood as an age-old pun, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert lowered prices on life-size wall graphics depicting James to $17.41, the same year Arnold was born.

Arnold is so infamous for his traitorous behavior that his name has become synonymous with the act [source: Melok]. Whether a traitor betrays a country, principle, person or legion of sports fans, the act of betrayal isn't soon forgotten. And in some cases, the names of history's most notorious traitors remain on the tip of the tongue.