How Castles Work

After the 16th century, castles declined as a mode of defense, mostly because of the invention and improvement of heavy cannons and mortars. This artillery could throw heavy cannonballs with so much force that even strong curtain walls could not hold up.

Eventually, the medieval castle gave way to fortified cities (almost a reversal of history) and forts (like those seen in Colonial times in North America). Instead of high brick or stone walls, these forts had broad earthen ramparts with wooden or stone palisades on top. The idea was that thick layers of dirt would absorb the impact of cannon fire. Also, these fortifications were easier and faster to build than castles. During the American Revolution at the Battles of Bunker Hill and Dorchester in Boston, the American army fortified their positions almost overnight.

Castles Today

In their heyday, castles were found throughout Europe and the Middle East. Most were in Europe -- there were 10,000 in Germany alone. Although improvements in military technology and the expense of castle construction brought the age of castles to an end, some were built so well that they survive to this day. Some castles are merely ruins, while others have been restored. Surviving castles have been used for many purposes:

Some castles, like Windsor Castle, were restored during the 18th and 19th centuries and serve as homes for wealthy or noble families.

Historical sites and museums , like the Tower of London, Warwich Castle and Bodiam Castle in England, educate and entertain the public about the Middle Ages.

hotels, like Thornbury Castle in Some castles have been converted into, like Thornbury Castle in England and La Rocca di Monteggiori in Italy

A number of wealthy industrialists in the 20th century built homes that were designed like castles. Although many of these homes are designed more like palaces than true castles, they are architecturally magnificent and visited by many tourists each year.

Publisher William Randolph Hearst built Hearst Castle in California.

Hotel magnate George Boldt built Boldt Castle on the St. Lawrence River in upstate New York.

Toronto industrialist Sir Henry Mill Pallatt built Casa Loma in Ontario.

Himeji Castle Although most castles were built in Europe, there were many Japanese castles. One example is near Kobe, Japan. Construction began in the 1300s and continued under various rulers. The castle is built of wood, unlike like most European castles, but it does have a central keep, walls and baileys. The entrance to the bailey has murder holes and the castle has arrow loops. The castle entrance is a maze that follows circular paths with dead ends and was designed to confuse an invading army.

