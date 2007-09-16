Culture
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Culture
  3. History
  4. History vs. Myth

10 Historical Misconceptions

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
6

Abner Doubleday Invented Baseball

Contrary to popular belief, Abner Doubleday did not invent the game of baseball. In 1907, a committee was formed to document how baseball had originated. The committee concluded that in 1839, as a youngster in Cooperstown, New York, Abner Doubleday drew a diamond-shape diagram for a game he called "Town Ball."

A great story, but merely a myth -- especially considering Doubleday was attending West Point in 1839 and was never known to follow the game he supposedly invented.

Advertisement

Today, it is generally accepted that Alexander Joy Cartwright, a New York bank teller and talented draftsman, invented the game. A plaque in the Baseball Hall of Fame credits him as "the Father of Modern Baseball," while Abner Doubleday has never been enshrined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How 'Scarface' Al Capone Became the Original Gangster

Cash for Teeth: The Legend of the Tooth Fairy

How Hercules Totally Nailed His 12 Labors

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement