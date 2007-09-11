Culture
12 Renowned Women of the Wild West

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
2

Belle Starr

Myra Maybelle Shirley Reed Starr was born in Carthage, Missouri,

in 1848. Frank and Jesse James's gang hid out at her family's farm when she was a kid, and from then on she was hooked on the outlaw life. Later, when her husband Jim Reed shot a man, the two went on the run, robbing banks and counterfeiting. Starr, who was known to wear feathers in her hair, buckskins, and a pistol on each hip, was shot in the back while riding her horse in 1889. It's still unclear whether her death was an accident -- or murder.

