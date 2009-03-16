10 of the Biggest Lies in History

This piece of Nazi Propaganda says it all. For those who can't read German, it translates to "He is to blame for the war!" AP Photo /Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division

By the time Nazism arose in Germany in the 1930s, anti-Semitism was nothing new -- not by a long shot. The J­ewish people had suffered a long history of prejudice and persecution. And although Nazis perpetuated centuries-old lies, this time those lies would have their most devastating effects. Like never before, anti-Semitism was manifested in a sweeping national policy known as "the Final Solution," which sought to eliminate Jews from the face of the Earth.

To accomplish this, Adolf Hitler and his minister of propaganda, Joseph Goebbels, launched a massive campaign to convince the German people that the Jews were their enemies. Having taken over the press, they spread lies blaming Jews for all of Germany's problems, including the loss of World War I. One outrageous lie dating back to the Middle Ages claimed that Jews engaged in the ritual killings of Christian children and used their blood in the unleavened bread eaten at Passover [source: Landau].

Advertisement

Using Jews as the scapegoat, Hitler and his cronies orchestrated what they called "the big lie." This theory states that no matter how big the lie is (or more precisely, because it's so big), people will believe it if you repeat it enough. Everyone tells small lies, Hitler reasoned, but few have the guts to tell colossal lies [source: Hoffer]. Because a big lie is so unlikely, people will come to accept it.

This theory helps us understand so many of the lies throughout history. Although we've barely scratched the surface of all those lies that deserve (dis)honorable mentions, you can satiate your historical curiosity by browsing the lists below.

­Related HowStuffWorks Articles

Sources

"Clinton, Bill." Encyclopaedia Britannica. 2009. Encyclopaedia Britannica Online.

"Dreyf­us, Alfred." ." Encyclopaedia Britannica. 2009. Encyclopaedia Britannica Online.

"Piltdown man." ." Encyclopaedia Britannica. 2009. Encyclopaedia Britannica Online.

­"Titus Oates." Encyclopaedia Britannica. 2009. Encyclopaedia Britannica Online.

"Watergate Scandal." Encyclopaedia Britannica. 2009. Encyclopaedia Britannica Online.

Abshire, David M. "Triumphs and tragedies of the modern presidency." Greenwood Publishing Group, 2001. (March 6, 2009).http://books.google.com/books?id=-gK0e8Bd3EsC

Aron, Paul. "Mysteries in History." ABC-CLIO, 2005. (March 6, 2009).http://books.google.com/books?id=82zu_Aw5VFgC

Butler, Alban, Paul Burns. "Butler's Lives of the Saints." Liturgical Press, 2003. (March 6, 2009). http://books.google.com/books?id=LsolWTxTP2oC

CNN. "DNA proves Bolsheviks killed all of Russian czar's children." CNN. March. 11, 2009. (March. 11, 2009.) http://www.cnn.com/2009/WORLD/europe/03/11/czar.children/index.html

Danto, Arthur Coleman. "After the End of Art." Princeton University Press, 1998. (March 6, 2009). http://books.google.com/books?id=2y2ChJWfYoYC

Esposito, Richard. "Who Gets the Rest of Madoff's Money?" ABC News. Feb. 9, 2009. (March 11, 2009) http://abcnews.go.com/Blotter/story?id=6838492&page=1

Frullani, Anita. "The Piltdown man forgery." British Heritage. April/May 1998. Vol 19, Issue 4.

Gernie, Sharif. "French revolutions, 1815-1914." Edinburge University Press, 1999. (March 6, 2009). http://books.google.com/books?id=Wzbwpjg8QhIC

Haughton, Brian. "Hidden History." Career Press, 2007. (March 6, 2009). http://books.google.com/books?id=fSbRZunGbF4C

Hoffer, Peter. "The Historian's Paradox." NYU Press, 2008. (March 6, 2009). http://books.google.com/books?id=cf4HLE6mGlIC

Kidder, Davaid, Noah D. Oppenheim. "The Intellectual Devotional American History." Rodale, 2007. (March 6, 2009). http://books.google.com/books?id=PF39tMiwmWcC

Landau, Ronnie S. "The Nazi Holocaust." I.B. Tauris, 2006. (March 6, 2009). http://books.google.com/books?id=UmDZxCedaLkC

Salinger, Lawrence M. "Encyclopedia of White-collar & Corporate Crime." SAGE, 2004. (March 6, 2009). http://books.google.com/books?id=0f7yTNb_V3QC

Wilson, Colin. "The World's Greatest True Crime." Barnes & Noble Publishing, 2004. (March 6, 2009). http://books.google.com/books?id=XI6uDXdZN3AC

Zambito, Thomas and Greg B. Smith. "Feds say Bernard Madoff's $50 billion Ponzi scheme was worse ever." NY Daily News. Dec. 13, 2008. (March 6, 2009). http://www.nydailynews.com/news/ny_crime/2008/12/13/2008-12-13_feds_say_bernard_madoffs_50_billion_ponz.html