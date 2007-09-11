12 Renowned Women of the Wild West

American actress Jane Russell stars as Wild West sharpshooter Calamity Jane in "The Paleface." John Kobal Foundation/Hulton Archive/ Getty Images

Perhaps no other time in America's history is as steeped in myth, legend, and adventure as the pioneering age of the "Wild West." Outlaws, lawmen, cowboys, American Indians, miners, ranchers, and more than a few "ladies of ill repute" emerged in this era, from 1865 to 190­0.

­Any female settler in the West was a heroine in her own right, but listed here are a few of the more famous (and infamous) women of this intriguing period.

Advertisement

Our list begins on the next page with "The Rose of Cimarron," whose rebelliousness runs in the family.